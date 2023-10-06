Everi land-based games now offered to online players

Everi Digital, the online gaming business of Everi Holdings Inc, will launch its first-ever online table games this month: “Jinzi Roulette”, a Chinese zodiac-based, 13-space mini-roulette game; and “Blackjack Bonus Aces Jackpot”, a multi-hand blackjack game with a progressive buy-in.

Everi is a provider of gaming equipment and products to the land-based and online casino sectors, and also supplies fintech and player-management technology.

The group’s “Shark Week – Jaws of Steel” will also make its online slot debut, “with the same adrenaline-pumping features players love in the land-based version,” said the company in a Thursday press release.

The company will also launch what it termed a “new genre of perceived skill games” during Global Gaming Expo (G2E) 2023. The event runs from October 9 to 12 inclusive at the Venetian Expo in Las Vegas, Nevada, in the United States.

Other new Everi Digital premium slot themes on display will include “Wicked Wheel Panda” and “PowerShot Prosperity”.

“The launch of our first table games for iGaming players, alongside several new digital titles based on some of our most popular premium land-based themes, reinforces Everi’s commitment to deliver exciting gaming entertainment experiences to players,” said Tim Richards, Everi’s executive vice president for strategy and digital gaming, as cited in the release.

He added: “Everi Digital consistently provides innovative online content informed by the proven performance of our land-based titles, driving the continued growth trajectory of our iGaming business.”

Everi said it would also launch at G2E 2023 its “Stellar Bounties” title, described as “part of a new genre of perceived skill games that fit the industry trend of experiential themes”.

According to Thursday’s announcement, Everi’s content “is now featured in over 80 real-money online casinos and over 40 social casinos worldwide”.