Everi to launch on-property mobile gaming offering

Casino equipment maker and financial technology (fintech) supplier Everi Holdings Inc says it will launch a “all-in-one mobile games solution”, dubbed “Vi”. The new offering will help “extend the gaming experience for players beyond the casino floor, within the allowable gaming footprint,” stated the company in a Thursday press release.

‘Vi’ is said to incorporate “Everi Digital Games”, as well as the firm’s “CashClub Wallet”, and “Everi Loyalty Products”, with the aim to engage players within a casino property.

According to Thursday’s update, the mobile gaming solution “offers popular Everi and third-party game titles” on players’ own mobile devices.

“Players can easily register on their mobile device, at a kiosk, or in person at a service desk, and begin playing in any approved areas on property with the use of geolocation technology,” stated the company.

‘Vi’ also features Everi’s Player Account Management system, enable the technology to “seamlessly” integrate into existing casino systems, “while offering additional patron engagement opportunities via loyalty programmes and self-service kiosks for funding, ratings, rewards, and promotions”.

Randy Taylor, Everi’s chief executive, is cited in the release as saying: “Vi offers a unique way to help casino operators engage players with gaming entertainment wherever they are across property – beyond just the casino floor – including in restaurants or bars, hotel rooms, at the pool or spa, at an RV [recreational vehicle] park, or at any area within the allowed gaming footprint.”

The statement also quoted Tim Richards, Everi’s executive vice president for strategy and digital gaming, saying that the firm was “excited” to debut “the easy-to-manage Vi mobile solution to help increase player interaction” by expanding the group’s “Class II and Class III gaming library to a player’s existing mobile device”.

“Vi addresses all patron touchpoints and is an easy-entry solution that provides a unique gaming entertainment experience for players and new revenue opportunities for casino operators,” stated Mr Richards.

Everi posted fourth-quarter net income of US$27.0 million, on revenue that rose by 13.9 percent year-on-year, to US$205.4 million. Revenue in the games segment – including gaming operations and equipment and system sales – was US$113.2 million in the three months to December 31, an increase of 7.4 percent from a year earlier.