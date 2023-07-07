Ex-JP Morgan research leader now RGB chief strategy officer

Malaysia-based casino electronic games and services supplier RGB International Bhd has appointed Ng Keng Luen as the firm’s chief strategy officer. The appointment took effect from Thursday, the firm said in a filing to Bursa Malaysia.

Mr Ng, 41, “has nearly 20 years of experience” in the financial sector, said RGB.

According to information provided by the firm, the Malaysia national was – from August 2020 until June 2023 – the head of equity research at the Malaysian unit of investment bank JP Morgan.

From 2015 to 2019, Mr Ng worked for Deutsche Bank in Singapore as a director, and as equity strategist for the market covering the countries that make up the Association of Southeast Asian Nations.

He was with Bank of America Merrill Lynch – now known as Bank of America and BofA Securities – from 2005 until 2014.

RGB posted a net profit of just above MYR10.5 million (US$2.3 million) for the three months to March 31, compared to a loss of MYR3.3 million in the prior-year quarter, it said in May. The result also meant a sequential improvement: RGB had reported a net profit of just over MYR9.3 million for the final quarter of 2022.

The firm operates three main segments: sales and marketing of gaming equipment; technical support and management; and engineering services.