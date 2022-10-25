Ex junket boss Alvin Chau has lawyer change mid-trial

Former Macau junket boss Alvin Chau Cheok Wa (pictured in a file photo), fighting charges including founding and leading a criminal group, has changed lawyer part way through his Macau trial, it emerged when proceedings resumed on Tuesday after a fortnight’s break.

The newly-tasked lawyer, Leong Hon Man, is from a different legal practice from the previous lawyer, Leong Weng Pun.

Mr Chau is one of 21 defendants being tried in the same process at Macau’s Court of First Instance.

Mr Chau, former chairman of the privately-held Suncity Group junket brand, has been charged with founding and leading a criminal group; the latter a crime punishable with a minimum of eight years in jail. The other people mentioned in the indictment were charged with leading or being part of a criminal group, which carries a lighter sentence.

Mr Chau and the other defendants have also been charged with illegal gambling. The accusations include provision of illicit gaming activities in approved gaming venues, as well as running illicit online and proxy betting.

The defendants are accused of running a criminal syndicate that cheated the Macau government out of about HKD8.26 billion (US$1.05 billion) in tax revenue from 2013 to 2021, according to the indictment.

Mr Chau has denied all the charges, and also specific allegations made in court, of involvement in so-called multiplier bets, and in facilitating online gambling.

The fresh representative for Mr Chau is a practice colleague of lawyer Maria Inês Gomes, who represents another defendant in the case, Philip Wong Pak Ling, former chief financial officer of Suncity Group.

The case is due to continue into November.