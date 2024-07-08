Ex lead official on IR push named Japan Tourism Agency boss

Naoya Haraikawa, the Japanese official that led much of the country’s effort regarding integrated resort (IR) policy and regulation, has been appointed commissioner of the Japan Tourism Agency.

Mr Haraikawa (pictured in a file photo) led work between July 2018 and July 2020 at the country’s now-disbanded Office of Integrated Resort Regime Promotion, and also coordinated work by the Japan Tourism Agency, regarding rules and regulations for legalisation of complexes with casinos in that country.

Between June 2022 and July last year, he also led the team in the Japan Tourism Agency that evaluated the respective IR District Development Plan of Osaka city and prefecture, and Nagasaki prefecture, according to GGRAsia’s Japan correspondent.

In a public appearance in Macau at the MGS Entertainment Show 2018, Mr Haraikawa had promised Japan would have the world’s toughest rules for its casinos.

In a first application round for localities interested in hosting an IR, only two places applied, and only one – the metropolis of Osaka – was approved. MGM Osaka, a partnership between MGM Resorts International, parent of Macau operator MGM China Holdings Ltd, and Japan’s Orix Corp, is due to open in 2030.

No date has currently been announced for a fresh round of local government applications, as permitted under the country’s IR Act.

Casino resorts have been touted as a way to boost economic development in host locations in Japan, and as a route to increasing tourism from overseas. The country is aiming for 60 million tourists annually by 2030.

Tokyo election and IR outlook

In other developments within Japan, Sunday saw the governorship election for Tokyo, a place that has long been the subject of speculation within the casino industry as a prime location for an IR, even though it is already a major tourism destination.

The incumbent governor, Yuriko Koike, won by a large majority on a voter turnout of 60.62 percent, according to GGRAsia’s correspondent.

Prior to the election, Ms Koike had said in response to a policy questionnaire mentioning the IR topic that there were “benefits and concerns regarding an IR policy”.

She stated: “Major benefits include contributions to economic growth and international tourism, while gambling addiction could be a risk.”

She added: “The Tokyo metropolitan government would need a research budget for IR policy.”

Joji Kokuryo, managing director of Japan-based industry consultancy Bay City Ventures Ltd, which has been close to Japan’s casino liberalisation process, told GGRAsia in response to our enquiry following Sunday’s election in the Japanese capital: “The actions of Tokyo are very tied to national interests so it will continue to be a holding pattern” regarding whether Tokyo might push for an IR.

“There is leeway for consideration of an IR within Tokyo’s development research budget, however this has already existed in one form or another for over 10 years.”

He added that while Ms Koike had stated before the election that the merits and demerits of an IR had to be considered, this was a theme she had already spoken of “for two full terms in office” as governor.