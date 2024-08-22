Ex LVS, Galaxy slots exec Palmieri joins Aristocrat Gaming

Michael Palmieri, who has spent nearly a decade in senior management roles in electronic games operations in the Macau and Singapore casino markets, has joined Aristocrat Gaming, a supplier of slots and other technology to the land-based sector, as head of its commercial team for the North America region.

Mark Wadley, chief marketing officer at Aristocrat Gaming, said in a statement sent to GGRAsia: “We can confirm that Mike Palmieri has joined the Aristocrat Gaming team as head of commercial for the North America region.”

Mr Wadley stated: “Mike brings extensive gaming industry experience and a global perspective to the role in which he will oversee both gaming operations and game sales.”

He added: “As always, we are excited for the road ahead for Aristocrat Gaming and our innovative portfolio of product offerings for casino operators and players.”

Aristocrat Gaming is the business unit for land-based operations and equipment sales for Australia-listed Aristocrat Leisure Ltd.

According to Mr Palmieri’s LinkedIn biography, he spent three-and-a-half years – up to September 2018 – as senior vice president (SVP) of electronic games at Galaxy Macau, the flagship Cotai property of Galaxy Entertainment Group Ltd.

Subsequently, he was SVP of slots performance and operations for three years – up to March 2022 – at Sands China Ltd, the Macau business unit of Las Vegas Sands Corp.

Up to last month he was SVP slot operations at Marina Bay Sands, the Singapore casino property of Las Vegas Sands, a post he held for over two years.