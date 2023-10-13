Experienced game designer Foster to join L&W from IGT

Gaming equipment and content provider Light & Wonder Inc says it has recruited a game designer with two decades of experience at market competitor International Game Technology Plc (IGT).

Kelsy Foster will join Light & Wonder next year, leading a studio of game designers at its offices in Reno, Nevada, in the United States.

“We are thrilled to welcome Kelsy to the Light & Wonder team,” said Siobhan Lane, Light & Wonder chief executive of gaming, as cited in a Wednesday press release.

Ms Lane added: “Her 20-year journey in the gaming industry speaks to her unparalleled expertise, and we look forward to her leadership as we continue to shape the future of gaming and deliver the best games.”

At IGT Ms Foster most recently served as vice president of Vibe Studio, bringing to market several high-performing games including “Prosperity Link” and “Mystery of the Lamp”.