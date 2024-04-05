FBM ‘Casino Supplier of the Year’ contender

Casino slot machine supplier FBM, also an international specialist in electronic bingo machines, says it has been shortlisted for recognition as ‘Casino Supplier of the Year’ in the “Global Gaming Awards Asia-Pacific 2024”.

The winners are set to be announced on June 4, during the second day of the next SiGMA Asia trade show, in Manila.

According to a website for the Global Gaming Awards Asia-Pacific 2024, they are “powered by Gambling Insider,” an industry news outlet, with the awards “independently adjudicated by KPMG Isle of Man”.

FBM stated in a press release that its nomination was “a direct result of the casino gaming brand’s dedication to the Filipino market, showcasing its deep market connection with the country, players, partners and clients”.

The brand’s 2023 efforts included “new casino games and upgraded cabinets to the Filipino market, with the Easy$Link and Mythic Link collections increasing in popularity and playability”.

The firm said its Shadow III cabinet had also been introduced, along with its Galaxy II cabinets which were installed at the local bingo halls throughout the country.

They were said to have improved player experience of FBM games via the cabinets’ “modern aesthetics and ergonomics expressed on two large high-definition screens”. Their introduction had also meant “higher profitability for casino operators,” said FBM.

The release added that what FBM termed the company’s “lasting legacy in the Philippines” had recently been recognised at the Asia Gaming Awards produced by another news outlet, Asia Gaming Brief.

This was via an “Outstanding Leader” distinction for Pepe Costa, FBM’s representative in the Philippines, and the “Outstanding Contribution in Corporate Social Responsibility” won by FBM Foundation.