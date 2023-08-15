FBM Champion’s Night at Okada Manila thanks bingo sector

Casino slot machine and electronic bingo specialist FBM held a social event at the Okada Manila casino resort in the Philippine capital, as “appreciation for bingo operators and their employees” in that country.

‘FBM Champion’s Night’ “celebrated the outstanding achievements of the top-performing bingo sites in the Philippines during the FBM Cash Panalo Promo, from June to July 2023,” stated the company. A total of 20 sites was identified for special praise.

The Cash Panalo promotion awarded a total of PHP20 million (about US$352,200) in cash prizes, described by FBM as a “significant occurrence” in the Philippine e-bingo sector.

FBM Philippines country manager, Pepe Costa, and FBM Philippines general manager, Ivanery F. De Lacerda, were present to honour the venues, including the top-operating site for the promotion.

Senior representatives from the country’s gaming regulator, the Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corp (Pagcor), also attended the event.

In the second quarter this year, licensed bingo operations – excluding those in Pagcor-run casinos – generated gross gaming revenue (GGR) of nearly PHP5.86 billion, show data from the regulator.

In Pagcor-operated casinos, second-quarter bingo GGR was nearly PHP30.06 billion, according to the information for the three months to June 30.