FBM debuts Shadow platform, Easy$Link games in Philippines

FBM, a maker of casino slot machines, says it has had a double debut of its products in Dragon Club Casino Filipino, Binondo.

It is the first time the firm’s Shadow model of game cabinet has appeared in a Philippine casino, according to a press release from the brand.

Twenty of the cabinets have been installed at the property, carrying four titles under FBM’s “Easy$Link” format (pictured). They are: “Catch the Gold”; “RacinGo – Wild”; “Underwater Riches”; and “Kingdom Gems”.

“The debuts of the Easy$Link games pack and the Shadow cabinets in the Philippines are an important chapter of FBM expansion in the slots universe,” said Rui Francisco, FBM´s founder, in prepared remarks contained in the release.

The firm says FBM slot games have previously been introduced successfully into the Mexico and Ireland markets.

“We are thrilled to grow our presence in this specific game type and especially in the Philippines, a market where we have a long and positive background built by almost 20 years of trustful relations with many industry players”, added Mr Francisco in his prepared remarks, in a reference to the firm’s role as an established supplier of electronic bingo machines in the Philippines.

Easy$Link is described by FBM as a set of four games with a linked progressive jackpot and “more chances” to get a winning combination.

Included are the respective features “Sticky Wild”, “Wild Multiplier”, “Best Symbols” and “Super Reels”. The games offer either “Mini”, “Minor”, “Major” or “Grand” jackpots.

According to FBM, the Shadow model of cabinet provides “comfort” for the players “by combining industry-leading hardware with a modern appearance, a surround sound system and sophisticated technology”.