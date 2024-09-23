 

FBM flags profound impact in Mexico with Asia-themed slots

Sep 23, 2024 Industry Talk, Latest News  

Casino slot machine supplier FBM says it has “profoundly impacted” the Mexican casino market with the launch of two of its Asian-themed slot game products in the country, “Jin Qián Link” and “Jin Qián Link Spirits”.

In a written announcement, the company said its slot products are part of FBM’s “ever-growing presence” in Mexico, with a “diverse gaming portfolio”.

According to the firm, the “Asian-inspired” Jin Qián Link is a multi-game product that gathers four themes in four games: “Lucky Guī”, “Great Bái Hǔ”, “Golden Lóng”, and “Eternal Fènghuáng”.

FBM – which is also an international specialist in electronic bingo machines – announced earlier this month that the Jin Qián Link Spirits product had become available in Mexico, featuring two titles: “Golden Lóng Spirits” and “Eternal Niǎo Wang Spirits”.

In its latest announcement, the gaming supplier said the two slot products “have expanded at a remarkable pace, becoming must-have games in more than 100 Mexican casinos”.

FBM said Jin Qián Link was already available in more than 120 gaming venues in Mexico, while Jin Qián Link Spirits had already been installed in “over 25 casinos” in that country.

The company noted that the “enchanting visuals and mystical elements” of its Asian-themed products created an “engaging and immersive experience” for players.

“This approach to Asian aesthetics is proving particularly appealing in the Mexican market, where players are drawn to the unfamiliar yet fascinating themes that make the gaming experience more thrilling,” stated the firm.

“FBM’s ability to adapt and personalise its commercial offer as a casino gaming provider has been a major factor in its success in Mexico,” it added.

