FBM Foundation debuts via food kits in the Philippines

FBM, a maker of casino slot machines and an international specialist in electronic bingo machines, says it has started an organisation called the FBM Foundation, to support “the human and economic development” of the communities where the gaming-equipment brand operates.

The launch activities for the foundation were in the Philippines, from December 4 to December 8.

Its first work was to link with that nation’s casino regulator, the Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corp (Pagcor), to distribute 500 “essential-food kits” to people in the City of Marikina in the National Capital Region that encompasses Manila; and in the City of Tagaytay, in Cavite province, near Metro Manila.

“We believe that organisations with a global expression,” such as FBM, “have a natural responsibility for the communities” in which they work, said Vitor Francisco, director at FBM, in prepared remarks in a press release distributed on Thursday.

FBM said that as the Covid-19 pandemic had “affected the Philippines deeply,” this latest food-distribution effort, “coordinated by Pagcor”, helped “ensure normality in the routine of needy citizens”.

The casino equipment firm mentioned it had linked with Pagcor in May this year, to distribute more than 2,000 “relief packs” in Metro Manila.

Thursday’s statement said the FBM Foundation would also take “concrete” action to encourage “traditional or professional education,” in order to boost “socio-economic changes that can produce positive effects in the long-term”.