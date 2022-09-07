FBM, General Touch Co link for Philippine typhoon relief

FBM, a maker of casino slot machines and an international specialist in electronic bingo machines, says its FBM Foundation has teamed with China’s General Touch Co Ltd, a producer of touchscreen technology, to help people in Isabela Province in the Philippines, affected by the recent Typhoon Florita, known as Typhoon Ma-on in China and elsewhere.

“General Touch made a financial donation of US$10,000 and FBM Foundation used this… to distribute essential kits with food and hygiene supplies [pictured] for the Isabela population,” said FBM Foundation in a Tuesday press release.

Each kit contained food – rice, canned goods and noodles – and hygiene items for daily use.

“We hope that this can be the first step of a quick and sustainable comeback for this region of the Philippines,” said Vítor Francisco, director at FBM Foundation, as cited in the press release.

Isabela Province is in the Cagayan region, in the northeast of Luzon, the main island of the Philippine archipelago.

FBM Foundation was started as a result of humanitarian work coordinated by the FBM brand to help Philippine communities affected by natural disasters.