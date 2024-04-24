FBM launches Philippines online platform FBM E-Motion

Gaming technology and content provider FBM has launched an online gaming platform in the Philippines, called FBM E-Motion.

“FBM E-Motion promises to change the way local players interact with FBM games,” the company said in a Wednesday statement.

FBM highlighted its new platform meant online content presented by the company – including video bingo, slots and table games, and even content from other providers – could be accessed via “any desktop or mobile device”.

FBM E-Motion “keeps users engaged with regular promotional campaigns, jackpots and bonuses to conquer,” said the company.

The platform is licensed by the country’s regulator, the Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corp (Pagcor).

All the gaming services offered by FBM E-Motion “follow the excellence standards practised by the FBM brand in the land-based universe, meeting all the criteria regarding legality and compliance with gaming regulations,” said the group in its Wednesday update.

The platform is also said to have a 24/7 dedicated customer-service operation run via land-based bingo halls across the Philippines.