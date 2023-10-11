FBM launches ‘Reel Strike’ on new Auria cabinet

FBM has released its slot product “Reel Strike” on the company’s new Auria cabinet. The games offered are “Wu Lóng Empire” and “Noelani Fortress”.

They include ‘Wild Storm’ and ‘Mega Free Spins’ features. The latter enables the game to transform from a 3×5 display up to an 8×5 display, “making the reels higher and prizes bigger,” says FBM, a casino slot machine and electronic bingo specialist.

Wu Lóng Empire uses a warrior narrative and a samurai theme. In Noelani Fortress, player wins are released via warriors’ axes and shields.

The new slot product and cabinet were launched during Global Gaming Expo (G2E) 2023. The four-day event runs to October 12 at the Venetian Expo in Las Vegas, Nevada, in the United States.

The Auria cabinet has five different shapes with different configurations.

“We strongly believe that Auria will be a synonym of higher profitability and player engagement for casino operators and memorable gaming sessions for FBM players,” said Renato Almeida, director at FBM, as cited in a press release.

Auria Classica has a display with two 23.8-inch screens plus a top screen of 23.8 in, while Auria Tri offers three 27-in screens. Auria Journey uses a J screen of 49 in plus a top screen of 27 in, and Auria Inversa has the same configuration with the inverted position of the J screen, as the name suggests. Auria Maxima uses a flat 49-in screen, plus a top screen of 27 in.