 

The latest news on the gaming industry in Asia

FBM launches ‘Reel Strike’ on new Auria cabinet

Oct 11, 2023 Industry Talk, Latest News  

FBM launches ‘Reel Strike’ on new Auria cabinet

FBM has released its slot product “Reel Strike” on the company’s new Auria cabinet. The games offered are “Wu Lóng Empire” and “Noelani Fortress”.

They include ‘Wild Storm’ and ‘Mega Free Spins’ features. The latter enables the game to transform from a 3×5 display up to an 8×5 display, “making the reels higher and prizes bigger,” says FBM, a casino slot machine and electronic bingo specialist.

Wu Lóng Empire uses a warrior narrative and a samurai theme. In Noelani Fortress, player wins are released via warriors’ axes and shields.

The new slot product and cabinet were launched during Global Gaming Expo (G2E) 2023. The four-day event runs to October 12 at the Venetian Expo in Las Vegas, Nevada, in the United States.

The Auria cabinet has five different shapes with different configurations.

“We strongly believe that Auria will be a synonym of higher profitability and player engagement for casino operators and memorable gaming sessions for FBM players,” said Renato Almeida, director at FBM, as cited in a press release.

Auria Classica has a display with two 23.8-inch screens plus a top screen of 23.8 in, while Auria Tri offers three 27-in screens. Auria Journey uses a J screen of 49 in plus a top screen of 27 in, and Auria Inversa has the same configuration with the inverted position of the J screen, as the name suggests. Auria Maxima uses a flat 49-in screen, plus a top screen of 27 in.

Related articles
More news

Latest News

FBM launches ‘Reel Strike’ on new Auria cabinet

FBM launches ‘Reel Strike’ on new Auria cabinet

Oct 11, 2023  

FBM has released its slot product “Reel Strike” on the company’s new Auria cabinet. The games offered are “Wu Lóng Empire” and “Noelani Fortress”. They include ‘Wild Storm’ and...
Read More
Fitch tips Macau economic rebound at 65pct this year

Fitch tips Macau economic rebound at 65pct this year

Oct 10, 2023  

Jeju Dream Tower Sept casino sales down 20pct m-o-m

Jeju Dream Tower Sept casino sales down 20pct m-o-m

Oct 10, 2023  

Pick of the Day


US$824.5 million

Macau’s casino gross gaming revenue for the first eight days of October