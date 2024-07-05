FBM says Asia-themed ‘Jí Hǎo Link’ slot aids U.S. push

Casino slot machine supplier FBM now has its “Jí Hǎo Link” product (pictured) installed in the United States, the firm said in a Thursday update.

It has four themes – “Golden Lóng”, “Fortunate Héping”, “Eternal Fènghuáng”, and “Great Weiyan”.

“This product line of Asian inspiration presents a new gaming experience to American players, merging captivating graphics and alluring sounds with amazing payouts offered by an attractive feature set,” stated FBM in a press release.

The installation is at Hialeah Park Casino in Miami, Florida, said the supplier.

The Jí Hǎo Link product line is branded under the trademarked name “Jin Qián Link” in other markets.

FBM stated that its slot product presence “keeps growing” in the United States, with the latest placement following “successful introductions of the ‘Easy$Link’ and ‘Mythic Link’ game suites”.

Thursday’s update noted: “This latest step reaffirms the global gaming brand’s commitment to growing its market presence in the U.S. with reliable and innovative games that add value for casino operators and provide thrilling entertainment experiences to their players.”

Jí Hǎo Link graphics include mythical characters represented by a white tiger, a dragon, a turtle, and a phoenix, all connected via a “lucky pagoda” graphic.

The Jí Hǎo Link bonus offers players the possibility of a jackpot via four tiers – ‘Mini’, ‘Minor’, ‘Major’, or ‘Grand’.

If players fill all 15 positions available on the reels, they will double the non-progressive prize amounts collected during the bonus rounds.

The product line also offers ‘Wild Multiplier’ and ‘Triple Wild’ features.

FBM has previously mentioned its solid presence in the Philippines market, including in the bingo segment. The firm stated in its latest release it has seen business development in Spain and “impressive expansion” in Mexico.