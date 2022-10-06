FBM to debut ‘Asian inspired’ slot link at G2E Las Vegas

FBM, a maker of casino slot machines and an international specialist in electronic bingo machines, is to launch its “Jin Qián Link” slot product at Global Gaming Expo (G2E) 2022 at the Venetian Expo (pictured in a file photo) in Las Vegas, Nevada, in the United States.

The event runs from October 10 to 13, inclusive, with the trade exhibition opening on the second day.

FBM describes Jin Qián Link as an “Asian inspired” multi-game product that gathers four themes in four games – “Lucky Guī”, “Great Bái Hǔ”, “Golden Lóng”, and “Eternal Fènghuáng”.

The firm says the link product is designed for a new configuration of its 27-inch Galaxy II cabinet. The product includes Mini, Minor, Major and Grand progressive jackpots within the Jin Qián Link bonus.

The manufacturer will also launch at this year’s G2E, “FBM Spin & Win”. It is multi-game slot product featuring four themes: “Viking Journey”, “Fruit Picnic”, “Roman Adventure”, and “Royal Trucks”.

FBM Spin & Win offers two progressive jackpots, Grand and Minor. The product also offers Stacked Wild and Super Reels features, and two features described as “brand new”: Lucky Bell and Expanding Wild Multiplier.

The gaming equipment supplier will additionally debut its online gaming brand at G2E, FBM Digital Systems, known as FBMDS.

The digital offer is said to include more than 60 “customised, innovative and localised” casino-style games.

“We are eager to reveal our most recent innovations in the land-based casino market, our customised online products portfolio through FBMDS, and meet new clients with different profiles,” said Rui Francisco, founder of FBM, in remarks cited in a company press release..