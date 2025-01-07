FBM to debut ‘Croc’s Lock’ slot at first ICE Barcelona

Electronic gaming machine specialist FBM is to launch a new slot product, “Croc’s Lock” (pictured, left), at the inaugural edition of the ICE Barcelona casino trade show in Spain, from January 20 to 22.

FBM will also present at the event, and for the first time in Europe, its recently-launched “Xing Fú Fortune Money Trees” title (pictured, right).

“We can’t wait to see the visitors’ reactions to our diverse gaming series, particularly FBM’s latest slot creation, Croc’s Lock,” said FBM director Vitor Francisco, as cited in a press release issued by the company on Tuesday.

He added: “We are coming to this edition of ICE Barcelona with great enthusiasm. The portfolio we have built over the months gives us confidence for an impactful exhibition.”

FBM has a major presence in the Philippines market. In September, the brand announced it would invest US$10 million to build a new “software house” in that country’s capital, Manila.

In the Croc’s Lock product, extra spins and extra coins are the two multi-accumulators of the game. The first increases the number of free rounds, which the maker says gives players more chances to get a win, while the second changes the reels to land more lock symbols.

The new title includes four progressive jackpots – Mini, Minor, Major and Grand – which can be accessed through the jackpot vault symbol in either the main game or the bonus, stated FBM.

Xing Fú Fortune Money Trees has a game mechanic based on the ‘Prosperity’, ‘Strength’, and ‘Fortune’ bonsais, which unlock up to seven winning bonus combinations.

The two themes of “Jí Hǎo Link Spirits”, the four slots of “Jí Hǎo Link”, and the eight games of the “FBM Spin & Win” collection complete the brand’s slots offer at the show.

All 24 electronic games – casino slots and video bingo machines – FBM will show at ICE Barcelona will be on its Auria casino cabinet product. The presentations will respectively be on the cabinet’s Tri, Inversa, Journey, and Maxima configurations.