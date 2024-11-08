FBM to expand U.S. footprint via Delta Gaming partnership

FBM, a supplier of electronic gaming machines including casino slots, says its “expansion journey” in the United States continues with a new agreement signed with Delta Gaming Solutions, a distributor of electronic gaming devices in the state of Oklahoma.

“This deal will allow FBM to accelerate the introduction of its gaming product lines across Oklahoma, the second-largest gaming market in the U.S.,” stated FBM in a Thursday press release.

Under a distribution agreement with Delta Gaming Solutions, FBM’s slots are to be installed in casinos operating in Oklahoma.

The agreement “will enable FBM to explore all segments of the tribal gaming market within the state,” the gaming supplier added.

In addition to the current offering in the U.S. market, headlined by the group’s “Jí Hǎo Link” product, the deal “outlines a steady rollout of new slot products,” said FBM. That includes “Jí Hǎo Link Spirits” and “Xing Fú Fortune Money Trees”, using the “Galaxy II” and “Auria” slot cabinets, it added.

The announcement cited Renato Almeida, director at FBM, as saying: “We are very happy with the agreement and are confident that this new partnership will lead to the successful expansion of FBM’s slots in numerous tribal casinos throughout the great state of Oklahoma.”

The update said FBM entered the U.S. last year, with its products being “progressively” introduced to that market.

“Recently, the brand reinforced its commitment to the American operation by opening a new office in Oklahoma, enhancing its ability to provide top-quality games and cabinets to casino operators,” added the statement.