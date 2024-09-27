FBM to launch in October new ‘Money Trees’ slot title

FBM, a supplier of electronic gaming machines including casino slots, will launch in October the “Money Trees” title, part of the “Xing Fú Fortune” family of slot games.

“Xing Fú Fortune Money Trees takes the spotlight … with a bonus feature where the Prosperity, Strength and Fortune trees will offer an unmatched gaming experience,” stated the company in a Thursday press release.

According to the maker, each one of the trees has a different effect: “Prosperity blue coins draw a random prize; Strength red coins multiply the prizes of all coins and award a numeric prize; and Fortune green coins collect the value of all coins displayed on the reels.”

The “Jackpot Coins” add an “extra layer of excitement to this game mode by allowing players to win a Mini, Minor, Major or Grand jackpot,” added the firm.

The Xing Fú Fortune Money Trees slot (pictured right) will have its premiere at the Global Gaming Expo (G2E) casino industry trade show in Las Vegas, Nevada, in the United States, from October 7 to 10.

FBM said it would display a total of 24 casino games split across six different product lines, covering the slots and video bingo categories, available to play on the Auria and Galaxy II casino cabinets.

The company will also display the “Jí Hǎo Link Spirits” and “Jí Hǎo Link” collections to complete its lineup of Asian-theme products.

In the video bingo category, the “Flash Link” gaming series will also debut at the G2E in Las Vegas.

“Pharaoh’s Legacy”, “Ka-Ching Baby”, “The Vault Heist” and “Magic Tales” are the four games composing this bingo product line, “featuring frenetic gameplay boosted by a link bonus with three jackpots,” stated the supplier.

The announcement cited Rui Francisco, founder of FBM, as saying: “We are eager to see the reactions of the G2E Las Vegas participants to the new casino products we have been preparing.”

He added: “The debutants Xing Fú Fortune Money Trees and Flash Link will surprise visitors with new game mechanics, while Jí Hǎo Link Spirits comes to America following the impressive growth journey in Mexico.”

Earlier this week, FBM said it would invest US$10 million to build a new “software house” in the Philippine capital, Manila.