FBM’s OIGA presence platform for coming G2E in Las Vegas

FBM, a supplier of electronic gaming machines including casino slots, has been showing some of its Asia-themed products at the 2024 OIGA Conference and Trade Show for the gaming sector, held in Oklahoma in the United States.

It was FBM’s second appearance at the event, having made its debut in 2023, and the company says it is a good North America platform for its brand, ahead of the Global Gaming Expo (G2E) casino industry trade show and conference in Las Vegas, Nevada, from October 7 to 10.

At OIGA – the Oklahoma Indian Gaming Association’s trade show held from August 12 to 14 – FBM showed 10 different slot games. They included: “Golden Lóng”; “Fortunate Héping”; “Eternal Fènghuáng”; and “Great Weiyan” from the “Jí Hǎo Link” line, presented on the Auria casino cabinet.

Other games: “Eternal Kingdom”; “Ancient Tropics”; “Golden Voyage”; “Nature’s Paradise”; “Eternal Kingdom Origins”; and “Golden Voyage Origins” from the “Mythic Link” line were displayed on the Galaxy II gaming machine.

FBM said in a Monday press release that Mike Medlin (pictured), its sales and operations manager, was involved in networking sessions at OIGA, where “players and operators shared favourable feedback on the portfolio of casino games and cabinets showcased,” which the firm said offered “promising prospects for future expansion in the U.S. market”.

In July, FBM had announced that its “Jí Hǎo Link” product had been installed at Hialeah Park Casino in Miami, Florida.

At the end of last month, FBM said it had opened a new office in Oklahoma, to help it “expand and strengthen its presence” in the U.S.