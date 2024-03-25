Feb Macau 5-star room night average US$215: hotel assn

The average nightly room rate in February for a Macau five-star hotel was MOP1,732.3 (US$215.05), just 5.4 percent lower than the same month in 2019, when it had been MOP1,832.1, according to the latest monthly data from Macau Hotel Association, published via the local tourism authority’s website.

Most of Macau’s five-star hotels are housed within casino resorts.

The average rate for that category in February – a month that included the latest Chinese New Year holiday – also represented a 28.5 percent increase year-on-year, the association’s data show.

That level’s February occupancy rate averaged 90.9 percent, which was 13.7 percentage points up year-on-year.

The lunar calendar-based Chinese New Year holiday in 2023 had been in January.

The association’s report does not indicate the base number of guest rooms used to calculate its monthly room rate and occupancy data. Currently the association has in aggregate, 27 five-star hotels, 12 four-star hotels, and 7 three-star hotels as members.

The average room rate calculated in aggregate across the five-star, four-star and three-star categories in February was MOP1,544.9, a 28.4 percent year-on-year increase, according to the report. The February average occupancy rate aggregated across those tiers was 89.7 percent, as compared to 77.7 percent a year ago.

As of the February report, the association had more five-star hotels in its member roster versus the same month in 2019, when there were 21 such establishments.