Feldman to serve on IGSA responsible gaming committee

Jun 21, 2023 Newsdesk Industry Talk, Latest News
The International Gaming Standards Association (IGSA), a specialist technical advisor regarding electronic gaming machine technology and digital infrastructure for the casino and betting industries, has announced the creation of a Responsible Gaming Committee.
“All board members affirmed their intention to participate in and support the committee,” stated the body in a Tuesday press release.
Alan Feldman (pictured), described as one of the world’s leading experts on responsible gaming, “has agreed to serve” on the committee, according to the announcement.
Mr Feldman, who spent nearly 30 years with casino operator MGM Resorts International, is a Distinguished Fellow at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas’ International Gaming Institute. He is also Chair Emeritus of the U.S.-based International Center for Responsible Gaming.
IGSA said its newest committee “intends to offer support for regulators and operators with a multi-tier framework entitled the Responsible Gaming Maturity Model (RGMM)”.
“This approach will offer regulators and operators a path from discovery to a highly-quantifiable and predictable responsible gaming model,” stated the association.
“The RGMM will ensure regulators and operators can grow from implementing basic policy to managing a precise dashboard of key performance indicators generated from quantitative data,” it added. “The final and ultimate level will be to embrace the power of prediction and preventive detection.”
Earle Hall, IGSA’s chairman, was cited in the release as saying the “time has come to create a global standard, process and path for predictive responsible gaming.”
“Regulators have done an incredible job of creating their individual approaches. It is now time to pull the best practices together into a journey from discovery to quantitative management,” he stated.
Mr Hall also said it was “time to shift the paradigm to a data-driven predictability model to remove the tremendous burden on regulators and operators.”
May 24, 2023
Mar 29, 2023
Jun 21, 2023
Jun 21, 2023
Jun 21, 2023Austria-based gaming equipment maker and operator Novomatic AG might see its revenue grow to EUR3.2 billion (US$3.5 billion) this year, according to a forecast from S&P Global Ratings. That is...
Jun 14, 2023Austria-based gaming equipment maker and operator Novomatic...
Jun 14, 2023Sports betting and online casino operating platform...
Jun 14, 2023As a Taiwan-based business with a Chinese cultural...
Jun 13, 2023Two years ago, when Covid-19 was still affecting...
Jun 09, 2023Commercial opportunities for utilisation of...
Jun 08, 2023Gaming content and equipment maker Konami says it is...
Jun 07, 2023Casino gaming content and hardware provider Light &...
Jun 06, 2023Electronic table games (ETGs) supplier Interblock dd is...
Jun 05, 2023Random number generator (RNG) testing tools are among the...
Jun 01, 2023Alfastreet, a manufacturer of electronic gaming machines,...
Jun 01, 2023Casino equipment maker Sega Sammy Creation Inc is tweaking...
Jun 01, 2023The iGaming segment in Asia “has grown rapidly” since...
May 31, 2023Showing slot machine players – via animations on the...
May 31, 2023Macau stocks in likelihood “have been punished too much...
May 31, 2023There are foreign companies still interested in investing...
May 31, 2023Thailand could pass the necessary enabling legislation for...
May 30, 2023China will remain a key market for Asian gaming...
May 30, 2023Alejandro Tengco (pictured in a file photo), chairman and...
May 30, 2023There are “plenty of reasons” for the global gaming...
May 30, 2023Gaming equipment provider International Game Technology Plc...
May 30, 2023The Global Gaming Expo (G2E) Asia 2023 Special Edition:...
May 29, 2023Austria-based gaming equipment maker and operator Novomatic...
May 25, 2023Sports betting and online casino operating platform...
May 24, 2023The business performance in Asia of gaming content and...
May 18, 2023The organisers of Global Gaming Expo (G2E) Asia 2023...
May 17, 2023Gaming content and equipment supplier Light & Wonder...
May 16, 2023Casino equipment maker Sega Sammy Creation Inc is to...
May 09, 2023Casino slot machine and digital gaming content provider...
May 05, 2023The Global Gaming Expo (G2E) Asia event in Singapore is the...
May 04, 2023An adviser to a Thailand parliamentary committee mulling...
(Click here for more)
"The concerts that took place in the second quarter of 2023 have been driving incremental visitation to Macau and playing a vital role in the solid second-quarter 2023 gross gaming revenue recovery"
George Choi and Ryan Cheung
Analysts at Citigroup