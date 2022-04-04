Felix Lai appointed customer service rep for GLI Asia

Apr 04, 2022 Newsdesk Industry Talk, Latest News
Gaming technology compliance tester and consultancy Gaming Laboratories International (GLI) has named Felix Lai (pictured) as customer service representative for its Asia unit.
Mr Lai will be based in GLI Asia Ltd’s new offices in Macau, and will assist the firm’s clients throughout Asia, said the group in a Monday release.
GLI said in the release Mr Lai had “more than 10 years of experience in gaming and non-gaming industries in Macau and the Philippines.” That included experience “on the casino floor and in the casino cage, as well as working with slot developers”.
His previous roles have included being manager of business development for slot and system developer Solis Group. He was also involved in junket operations, working for some of the top brands in Asia.
“We are very pleased that Lai will be joining the team,” said Marina Wong, general manager of GLI Asia, quoted in the release.
“We welcome his broad experience and unique skillset specific to the Asian region, which we believe will be very valuable for our company,” Ms Wong added.
Mar 10, 2022
Mar 03, 2022
Apr 04, 2022
Apr 04, 2022
Apr 04, 2022Success Universe Group Ltd, an investor and promoter in Macau casino hotel Ponte 16, has agreed with casino operator SJM Holdings Ltd to extend the provision of gaming services at the property until...
(Click here for more)
”Considering the gloomy outlook of the high-end gaming segment, the board of directors... has resolved ... to cease the gaming operation [in Macau]”
Emperor Entertainment Hotel Ltd
Promoter of the Grand Emperor Hotel casino-hotel