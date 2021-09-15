Ferry between Macau, downtown Zhuhai resumed Sept 14

Passenger ferry services between the Inner Harbour Ferry Terminal in Macau and the Wanzai border post in Zhuhai, Guangdong, resumed on September 14. That is according to an announcement by Macau’s Marine and Water Bureau.

Such links were suspended in early August amid a Covid-19 alert across the region.

The earlier suspension of Macau-Guangdong ferries had coincided with an alert starting on August 3, when a Macau family of four was confirmed as infected with the Delta variant of Covid-19. Macau has seen no new cases of Covid-19 infection since then.

The city recently eased Covid-19 test rules for visitors coming either by land from mainland China, or by air.

Since August 25, people intending to travel overland between Macau and the neighbouring Guangdong province, in mainland China, must hold a nucleic acid test certificate issued within seven days proving they are ‘negative’ for Covid-19 infection. This rule is also applicable to travel via ferry, according to the Macau government’s travel rules.

Mainland China is currently the only jurisdiction that has a largely quarantine-free travel arrangement with Macau.

To date, there are still several districts and communities across an aggregate of three provinces on the mainland, that remain on Macau’s quarantine list. That includes places in Fujian province, where more than 100 fresh Covid-19 infections have been reported since Friday.