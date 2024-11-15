Filipino basketball player Newsome named 1xBet ambassador

Bookmaker 1xBet says it has signed a one-year agreement with Filipino basketball star Chris Newsome (pictured), with the player representing the brand as an ambassador.

Mr Newsome (pictured) began his professional career in 2015 as a member of a local team, the Meralco Bolts, and was named the Philippine Basketball Association (PBA) Rookie of the Year in his first season.

During almost 10 years with the Bolts, the 34-year-basketball player won the PBA Philippine Cup 2024, and was twice selected to the PBA All-Star team.

A 1xBet representative said in prepared remarks: “We are excited to have Chris Newsome join the 1xBet family. Our brand helps fans to be closer to their idols and we will soon launch a joint promo with our new ambassador.”

The announcement quoted Mr Newsome as saying: “I am glad to partner with 1xBet, a trusted international brand that has supported sports in Asia for many years and always strives to be at the top.”

He added: “I have been working hard to make the game easier accessible to fans and now I want to open up new ways of entertainment and leisure for them.”

1xBet said it would “organise fan meetings” with Mr Newsome, as well as “draw branded merchandise with the sportsman’s autograph on its social networks, and launch an exciting promo with a generous bonus for the first deposit”.

In February, 1xBet named Kai Sotto, a young Filipino basketball player, as Asia brand ambassador.

1xBet says it has 17 years of experience in the betting and gambling industry, and that its customers can wager on thousands of sporting events daily.

The list of official 1xBet partners is said to include top European football clubs FC Barcelona in Spain, and France’s Paris Saint-Germain, and LOSC Lille, as well as the Spanish top league La Liga, and the Italian elite league Serie A.