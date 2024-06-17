Fire at RWG leads to evacuations, limited impact on ops

Guests and visitors were evacuated after a fire (pictured) that broke out on Friday at the SkyAvenue shopping mall, part of the Resorts World Genting (RWG) casino resort in Malaysia. The property’s promoter, Genting Malaysia Bhd, said no other areas of the complex were affected.

According to a company statement, the fire started at around 4.30pm and was extinguished at approximately 7.15pm that day.

“All other areas at the resort are not affected. Evacuation was carried out immediately to ensure members of the public were out of harm’s way,” Genting Malaysia said on Resorts World Genting’s website.

Local news outlet Kosmo said at least 5,000 people were evacuated during the incident. Photos and videos shared on social media showed plumes of black smoke, and fire gutting at least one side of the building.

In its most recent update, Genting Malaysia said that all visitors had been “safely evacuated,” and that the country’s Fire and Rescue Department had “given clearance to reopen SkyAvenue”.

“Majority of the outlets at SkyAvenue will remain open, except for a few in the vicinity of the affected area, which will be temporarily closed,” it added.

Resorts World Genting, Malaysia’s only casino complex, is in an upland area outside the nation’s capital, Kuala Lumpur. The complex is a popular entertainment destination, offering both indoor and outdoor theme parks and shopping malls.

“Our theme parks, Genting SkyWorlds and Skytropolis, along with other attractions, are unaffected and will operate as normal. Awana SkyWay will also be operational as scheduled,” stated Genting Malaysia in the update.