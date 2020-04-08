First ICE Asia due in Manila postponed until May 2021

 

The first edition of a planned new casino industry conference and exhibition in Asia – under the “ICE” branding used by Clarion Gaming for a popular London, United Kingdom event each year – has been postponed from this summer until 2021.

A press release cited Kate Chambers, Clarion Gaming’s managing director, as saying the Manila, Philippines event will now take place on May 27 and 28, 2021.

“These are unprecedented times and we would like to keep our communication channels open and understand the challenges unfolding across the Asian gaming community,” she was quoted as saying in the announcement.

But the statement said the June 8 to June 10 slot this year that had been reserved for ICE Asia and SiGMA Manila, a conference for the online gaming sector, would now be used for “ICE-SiGMA Asia Digital”, an online event.

The move was “in response to ongoing demand for industry updates and knowledge sharing, particularly in the current situation worldwide which makes face-to-face meetings impossible,” said Wednesday’s announcement.

Another regional casino industry trade show and conference, Global Gaming Expo (G2E) Asia, due in Macau, has been postponed to July 28 to 30 due to the coronavirus pandemic. It had originally been scheduled for May 19 to 21.

