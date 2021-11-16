 

Nov 16, 2021 Industry Talk, Latest News  

Founder of Abbiati Casino Equipment dies aged 77

The Abbiati family has announced the sudden death of Giovanni Abbiati, founder of the Turin, Italy-based gaming supplier Abbiati Casino Equipment.

Mr Abbiati was 77 years old, and his death occurred after a short illness, according to the family.

Abbiati Casino Equipment was started in 1976 and is family owned.

The company’s main business is manufacturing and supplying equipment for live-dealer casino gaming, including roulette wheels, gaming tables, casino-currency chips and plaques, and all styles of gaming table layouts in the form of table felts.

The firm has since its foundation built up an international reputation for product quality, and has a “client base with almost every country and city that offers legalised gaming,” according to its corporate website.

