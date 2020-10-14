Four Seasons Macao suites tower launches without fanfare

Four Seasons Hotel Macao’s new all-suite tower – luxury accommodation next door to the Venetian Macao casino resort on Cotai – is now open, according to a Tuesday press release from Macau casino operator Sands China Ltd. The announcement didn’t say when the accommodation came into service.

The new suites (example pictured), branded as “Grand Suites at Four Seasons”, add 289 accommodation units to Four Seasons Hotel Macao, resulting in a combined room count of 649, according to the announcement.

The launch of the new suites had originally been intended for the second quarter this year, but the timing was affected by travel restrictions resulting from disease-prevention measures associated with the Covid-19 pandemic, Sands China’s president Wilfred Wong Ying Wai, had said in comments to local media in June.

Regarding the launch now of the Four Seasons-branded suites, Mr Wong was quoted as saying in Tuesday’s statement: “This exciting addition to Sands China Ltd’s portfolio indicates our commitment to Macau tourism, even at this challenging time.”

The units would help distinguish Sands China in the local tourism market in terms of luxury for consumers, and provide the firm with “opportunities in the growing leisure and MICE [meetings, incentives, conferences and exhibitions] sectors,” Mr Wong added.

“We remain confident in Macao and continue to invest in its future,” the Sands China president remarked.

The new suites are housed in a 40-storey tower associated with the Four Seasons Hotel Macao. The freshly-opened units range in size from 160 square metres (1,700 sq. feet), to more than 455 square metres, according to the Tuesday statement.

Investment in them totalled US$450 million, according to a company presentation issued at the time of the second-quarter earnings call by Sands China’s United States-based parent, Las Vegas Sands Corp.

GGRAsia has approached Sands China for updates on the launch schedule of its Londoner Macao project, the British-themed rebranding of what was formerly the Sands Cotai Central resort, opposite Four Seasons Hotel Macao and the Venetian Macao. We had not received a reply by the time this story went online.

On the sidelines of an August event, Mr Wong had said the launch of the Londoner Hotel – part of the Londoner Macao complex – would depend on the recovery of Macau’s tourism trade, although the remodelling of what had been a Holiday Inn-branded tower within the complex, had been due for completion last quarter.