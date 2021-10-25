Fri sees highest daily Macau visit tally since Sept 25 alert

Macau recorded on Friday a total 25,252 arrivals of visitors, the highest daily tally since a local Covid-19 alert that had started on September 25.

As the Covid-19 outlook had become “stable in Macau in recent days,” and the “pandemic control and prevention measures have been loosened” at the ports of entry between neighbouring Zhuhai in the mainland’s Guangdong province and Macau, “the figures indicate a steady rebound in visitor arrivals, which have been trending upward for four days in a row,” said a Saturday press release from the Macao Government Tourism Office.

Starting from noon on October 19, Zhuhai-bound travellers from Macau are only required to hold a nucleic acid test certificate issued within 48 hours proving they are ‘negative’ for Covid-19, according to a notice issued by Zhuhai’s Covid-19 prevention and control authority. Such travellers are no longer required to do a 14-day quarantine on arrival in Zhuhai, a measure that had been imposed during the Macau alert.

From the stroke of midnight on September 25, Macau had entered what is known locally as a “state of immediate prevention” regarding Covid-19 countermeasures, after a number of new infections was confirmed in the city.

The immediate prevention measures ended at noon on October 15.

During that period, the average daily volume of visitor arrivals to Macau stood at “about 1,000,” noted the tourism bureau in its Saturday update.

But the bureau stated that “once the pandemic control and prevention measures at the ports of entry between Zhuhai and Macau were loosened from 12 noon on 19 October, the number of visitors immediately rebounded to nearly 14,000 in a single day.”

MGTO added: “Single-day visitor arrivals even exceeded 20,000 on 20 October and stayed above the level afterwards.”