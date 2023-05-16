Fully-automated ETGs ok for S.Korea casinos: ministry

Fully-automated electronic table games (ETGs) have for the first time been authorised for use in South Korean casinos, confirms the country’s Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism in response to a GGRAsia enquiry.

The ministry clarified that “fully-automated” meant any standalone electronic table game or stadium setup for such games where the play sequences were controlled only by machine.

Electronic table games with a human dealer present are classified as “manned” (staffed) games.

According to the ministry, the authorisation for fully-automated ETGs was granted in February, but was only mentioned on the ministry’s website on April 25.

The ministry has a regulatory role for the country’s casino sector.

A representative at Jeju Dream Tower casino, a foreigner-only venue on the holiday island of Jeju, told GGRAsia that following the ministry’s ruling, it had since April converted an ETG stadium with 71 seats, to a fully-automated setup (pictured).

Jeju Dream Tower is controlled by Korea Exchange-listed Lotte Tour Development Co Ltd.

Kangwon Land resort, controlled by Kangwon Land Inc, and the country’s only casino to allow betting by locals, told GGRAsia it has been running an ETG stadium, but had not yet taken up the option of moving to full automation.

Shinhwa World Casino in Jeju, run by Hong Kong-listed Shin Hwa World Ltd, formerly known as Landing International Ltd, confirmed to GGRAsia that it was not currently offering fully-automated ETGs.

Grand Korea Leisure Co Ltd, which operates three foreigner-only casinos under the Seven Luck brand, acknowledged to GGRAsia it was presently offering some semi-automated ETGs, and it had the option of swapping them to full automation if it wished.