G2E Asia 2020 trade show delayed again, now Dec 1 to 3

The organisers of Global Gaming Expo (G2E) Asia, a casino industry trade fair and conference held annually in Macau, said on Friday that this year’s event has been put back again, to December 1 to 3. The event should have been held in Macau from May 19 to 21, and was then initially postponed until July 28 to 30 amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

“Unfortunately, due to the Covid-19 pandemic and continued travel and commercial restrictions, it is not possible to hold G2E Asia in July,” said the Friday announcement from the show promoters.

It added the “difficult decision” to postpone for a second time the 2020 edition had been based on “continued monitoring of the global health crisis,” and had been made “in consultation” with the event’s customers and the Macau government.

G2E Asia is organised by the American Gaming Association and Reed Exhibitions. It is held annually at Cotai Expo at the Venetian Macao casino resort.

A Friday press release quoted Josephine Lee, chief operating officer of Reed Exhibitions China, as saying: “The rapidly evolving situation makes it too difficult to host G2E Asia in a safe environment this summer. Based on our continued monitoring of the global health crisis, and in consultation with our customers and the Macau government, we have made the decision to postpone G2E Asia to December.”

She added: “The health and safety of our exhibitors, attendees, and employees is paramount.”

The G2E Asia organisers said they would monitor the development of the coronavirus pandemic and would remain in close contact with all the parties concerned with the trade event, and “provide updates as available”.