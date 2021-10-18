G2E Asia 2021 in-person event cancelled, now Aug 2022

There will be no in-person 2021 edition for Global Gaming Expo (G2E) Asia, a casino industry trade fair and conference that prior to the Covid-19 pandemic had been held annually in Macau since 2007. The announcement was made on Monday by one of the event organisers.

But Reed Exhibitions announced plans for a 2022 edition, to be held from August 30 to September 1, 2022, at the usual venue, Cotai Expo at the Venetian Macao.

The other organiser of G2E Asia is the American Gaming Association.

“In light of the ongoing Covid-19 disruption and continued travel restrictions across Asia Pacific, G2E Asia has shifted its focus to 2022 to ensure we meet the show’s high expectations, which we share with our valued exhibitors and attendees,” Vera Ng, project director, Reed Exhibitions, said in an email sent on Monday to GGRAsia.

The last time the in-person event took place was in 2019.

Currently, holders of foreign passports that are not also Macau ID holders are barred from entering Macau as a Covid-19 countermeasure. Some exceptions to that rule are possible.

A 2021 in-person edition for G2E Asia had been scheduled originally for May 25 to 27 inclusive. The event’s promoters already had postponed twice the trade show and conference: the latest dates – now cancelled – were November 9 to 11.

The G2E branding is also associated with a trade show usually held annually in Las Vegas in the United States. G2E Las Vegas 2020 was dropped entirely from that year’s calendar, due to the pandemic, but the trade show and conference returned this year, taking place earlier this month.