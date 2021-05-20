G2E Asia 2021 in-person event delayed again, now November

Global Gaming Expo (G2E) Asia, a casino industry trade fair and conference that prior to the Covid-19 pandemic had been held annually in Macau since 2007, is to push back for a second time the date of the 2021 edition.

The new dates for the in-person event are November 9 to 11, at the usual venue, Cotai Expo at the Venetian Macao.

Currently, holders of foreign passports that are not also Macau ID holders, are barred from entering Macau, as a Covid-19 countermeasure. Some exceptions to that rule are possible.

“Through ongoing consultation with our exhibitors and the Macau government, Reed Exhibitions and the American Gaming Association determined that a November event provides the best opportunity to create a valuable marketplace, educational content and networking opportunities for the global gaming industry,” Josephine Lee, chief operating officer, Reed Exhibitions China, was quoted as saying in a Thursday press announcement.

The statement said the rescheduled in-person event in November would be “a smaller and more personal experience for attendees to focus on networking and exploring new products in core gaming and integrated resorts”.

The 2021 show and conference had been scheduled originally for May 25 to 27 inclusive. In January, the event’s promoters had announced the in-person version would shift to August 17 to 19 inclusive.

A G2E Asia-branded online expo and conference will take place on May 25, as already announced.