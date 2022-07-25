G2E Asia 2022 to discuss the future of Asian gaming

The first day of the in-person and online 2022 edition of casino industry trade fair and conference Global Gaming Expo (G2E) Asia will be dedicated to discussing the future of gaming in Asia. The event is scheduled to take place in Singapore, from August 24 to 26.

Ed Bowers, president and chief executive of MGM Resorts Japan LLC, is to give the keynote address on day one. Mr Bowers is also president of global development for United States-based MGM Resorts International, the parent of Macau casino firm MGM China Holdings Ltd.

Praveen Choudhary, managing director of Morgan Stanley Asia Ltd, will be the first afternoon speaker on the opening day, and will focus on the financial outlook of Asian gaming destinations.

The afternoon of August 24 will see two other sessions, both moderated by Fredric E. Gushin, managing director of gaming industry consultancy Spectrum Gaming Group LLC.

The initial one will discuss gaming’s future in various Asian jurisdictions, and ways to regulate emerging casino game technology. Scheduled as panellists are: Paul Bromberg, senior vice president for investigations – Asia at Spectrum Gaming Group; and Daniel Cheng, a former casino executive, most recently with Hard Rock International.

The last session of the opening day focuses on integrated resort expansion and development in Asia. It will feature: Daesik Han, chairman and chief executive of Hann Philippines Inc; Walt Power, CEO at The Grand Ho Tram Resort and Casino; and Chen Si, chief operating officer (COO) at Inspire Entertainment Resort, in South Korea.

The second day will see a speech on investment opportunities in integrated resorts in the Asia-Pacific region, by Angela Hanlee, from Bloomberg Intelligence; and a round table on diversification in a post-Covid era, featuring Michael Zhu, senior vice president at industry consultancy The Innovation Group; Angel Sueiro, COO of Philippine casino investor PH Resorts Group Holdings Inc; and Andrew Lee, vice president of resort operations at Inspire Entertainment Resort.

Other topics to be discussed during the three-day gathering include the development of e-Sports, and the use of artificial intelligence on casino floors.

This year’s edition of G2E Asia, officially dubbed “G2E Asia 2022 Special Edition: Singapore”, is to take place at casino resort Marina Bay Sands.

The event is organised by the American Gaming Association and Reed Exhibitions. The organisers had previously announced plans for a 2022 edition in Macau, to be held from August 30 to September 1, but it was cancelled due to travel restrictions imposed by the Macau authorities as countermeasures against Covid-19.

G2E Asia had been held annually in Macau from 2007 and up to 2019. The 2020 and 2021 in-person editions of the event were cancelled.