G2E Asia 2022 trade show moved to Singapore

The 2022 edition for casino industry trade fair and conference Global Gaming Expo (G2E) Asia is now to take place in Singapore, from August 24 to 26. The information was made available on Friday on the event’s website.

Event organizer Reed Exhibitions had previously announced plans for a 2022 edition in Macau, to be held from August 30 to September 1 at the usual venue, Cotai Expo at casino resort Venetian Macao.

The Singapore event, officially dubbed “G2E Asia 2022 Special Edition: Singapore”, is to take place at casino resort Marina Bay Sands.

Both Venetian Macao and Marina Bay Sands are controlled by U.S.-based casino operator Las Vegas Sands Corp.

The other organiser of G2E Asia is the American Gaming Association.

G2E Asia had been held annually in Macau since 2007 and until 2019. The 2020 and 2021 in-person editions of the event were cancelled.

Currently, holders of foreign passports that are not also Macau ID holders are barred from entering Macau as a Covid-19 countermeasure.

Singapore has been one of the first nations in Southeast Asia to announce significant easing of pandemic-related travel restrictions.

In late March, the country’s prime minister, Lee Hsien Loong, said it was easing “substantially” the city-state’s cross-border travel restrictions from March 29, as the Covid-19 situation there came under control. The city-state reopened its borders to all fully-vaccinated travellers from April 1.

The G2E branding is also associated with a trade show usually held annually in Las Vegas in the United States. G2E Las Vegas 2020 was dropped entirely from that year’s calendar, due to the pandemic, but the trade show and conference returned in 2021.