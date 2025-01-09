G2E Asia 2025, IR Expo eye y-o-y leap in visitors: Reed

The Global Gaming Expo (G2E) Asia 2025 casino trade show and conference in May and the overlapping Asian IR Expo are expected collectively to draw circa 12,000 visitors, compared to the combined total of 6,319 achieved in the 2024 editions.

So estimated Vera Ng (pictured, centre), project director at RX (Reed Exhibitions) the organiser, in Thursday comments at a media preview for this year’s gatherings.

G2E Asia’s exhibition and conference will be hosted at Venetian Macao from May 7 to May 9 inclusive. The Asian IR Expo – focusing on non-gaming, including live entertainment, sports and hotel design at integrated resorts (IRs) – will see the exhibition hosted at Venetian Macao during the same three-day period, while the event’s conference sessions will be held at Galaxy International Convention Center (GICC) from May 6 to May 8 inclusive.

“We expect it [the growth of visitors] to come from both [G2E and Asia IR Expo]… as there are new [integrated resort] projects that involve both gaming and non-gaming parts, their corresponding purchasing demand is expected to pull in more visitors,” Ms Ng stated.

The G2E Asia conference programme from May 7 to May 9 includes the “Asian Gaming Market Forum”, which will cover “outlook of Asian gaming markets” and a session dedicated to the potential new casino jurisdiction Thailand, according to information disclosed on Thursday. Other conference topics are gaming-related technology and innovations, and industry regulatory trends.

The Asian IR Expo will have its own conference sessions under the “Asian IR Summit”.

G2E Asia 2025 and the Asian IR Expo will occupy, in aggregate, 30,000 square metres (322,917 sq. feet), with a combined circa 150 exhibitors. The aggregate event space is a “50-percent” increase from the 2024 editions, an “encouraging” growth that is mainly derived from the Asian IR Expo part, Ms Ng remarked to the media on the sidelines of the Thursday event.

G2E Asia 2025 is to feature more than 90 exhibitors; while the overlapping Asian IR Expo is to host over 60 exhibitors and sponsors.

Both events are organised by RX, and presented by the American Gaming Association.