G2E Asia 2025 set for Macau in May, the Philippines in Dec

The 2025 edition of the Global Gaming Expo (G2E) Asia casino trade event is to be held in Macau from May 7 to 9, at the Venetian Macao casino resort. Additionally, G2E Asia @ the Philippines is to “reconvene” at the Manila Marriott Hotel, part of the Newport World Resorts casino complex in the Philippines, on December 10 and 11, according to a Friday announcement by the coordinators.

G2E Asia-branded trade events are organised by the American Gaming Association and Reed Exhibitions.

The Macau event – branded ‘G2E Asia and Asian IR Expo 2025’ – “aims to offer a full-scale experience with comprehensive opportunities across the gaming, entertainment, and integrated resorts industries throughout Asia,” stated the organisers in the announcement.

This year’s G2E Asia and the simultaneous Asian IR Expo attracted in combination 6,319 visitors. The combined shows were held in Macau, from June 4 to 6.

According to the organisers, about “65 percent” of the participants at the 2024 edition of G2E Asia and Asian IR Expo were “international attendees”.

“The significant turnout underscores the global gaming industry’s appetite for innovation and the continued potential within the sector,” added the statement.

This year, G2E Asia will also return to the Philippines in December.

G2E Asia @ the Philippines “will serve as an exclusive platform for deep market penetration and intimate networking for the Philippines gaming market,” said the organisers.

The first edition of G2E Asia @ the Philippines – which also featured a conference segment – took place in December 2019. Since then, no other G2E-branded events were held in the Philippine capital.

Details of the events in Macau and the Philippines, including the exhibition and conference programmes, “will be unveiled closer to the dates,” said the Friday update.