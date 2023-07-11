G2E Asia in Macau opens today after 3-year gap

After a three-year gap due to the Covid-19 pandemic, a G2E Asia-branded trade event for the casino industry returns to Macau starting today (Tuesday, July 11).

It is part of a joint presentation, called “Asian IR Expo + Global Gaming Expo (G2E) Asia 2023”, being held at the Venetian Macao resort, a Sands China Ltd property.

Wilfred Wong Ying Wai, president of Sands China, is slated to give a keynote address in the morning of the first day.

The conference elements will run from Tuesday to Thursday, as will two trade exhibitions that are also being bundled together: Asian IR Expo and a G2E Asia exhibition.

In the afternoon of the first day of the G2E Asia conference, Hubert Wang, president and chief operating officer (COO) of Macau licensee MGM China Holdings Ltd, is scheduled to be on a G2E Asia Conference panel called “IRs and Casino Development: Future Trends and Challenges”.

Also scheduled for that discussion is Ed Bowers, president global development at MGM Resorts International, the parent of MGM China. Mr Bowers is also president and chief executive of MGM Resorts Japan LLC, which is set to develop a casino resort at Osaka in Japan. The venture has been described as a US$10-billion project located on an artificial island called Yumeshima, in Osaka Bay.

A third panel member pencilled for the same talk is Chen Si, COO for Inspire Entertainment Resort, a complex with foreigner-only casino being developed by the U.S.-based Mohegan Tribal Gaming Authority at Incheon, South Korea. The property is due to launch some non-gaming facilities in the fourth quarter this year.

Additionally scheduled for that panel is David Sisk, COO for Macau resorts at Macau concessionaire Melco Resorts & Entertainment Ltd.

On the opening day of the joint event, the head of the Macao Government Tourism Office, Maria Helena de Senna Fernandes, will also give a speech called “Charting the Future of Macau Tourism”, as part of the Asian IR Summit, the conference portion of the Asian IR Expo.

On Wednesday, the second day of the G2E Asia Conference, discussion topics include “Asia Gaming Landscape: a Decade into the Future”, and “Transition from VIP to Mass and Non-gaming: Bumpy or Smooth?”.

Thursday, the third day of the G2E Asia conference actvities, will open with a keynote speech from Alejandro Tengco, chairman and chief executive of the Philippine casino regulator, the Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corp (Pagcor).

The Asian IR Summit will cover themes including “Insights of Tourism Development in Asia”, “Art and Entertainment Tourism”, “Sports & Esports” and “Health Tourism”.