G2E Asia trade show, conference begins today in Macau 

Jun 04, 2024 Newsdesk G2E Asia 2024, Latest News, Macau, Top of the deck
The Global Gaming Expo (G2E) Asia casino trade show and conference starts today (Tuesday, June 4), at the Venetian Macao casino resort. The three-day event is organised by Reed Exhibitions Ltd and the American Gaming Association.
Many of the top casino equipment suppliers to the Asia-Pacific casino industry will be represented on the show floor, according to the event’s promoters.
They are expecting “over 8,000” visitors, “over 100″ exhibitors, and “more than 800” buyers during the event, according to a previous statement.
An event called ‘Asian IR Expo’, is being held concurrently with G2E Asia 2024. It will cover the ‘integrated resort’ business; i.e., non-gaming tourism and services.
For G2E Asia itself, innovations for 2024 include a “Technology Zone” and a “Tech Talk Forum”. They would cover “hospitality management, customer relationship, identity management and security”.
G2E Asia conference topics will include emerging Asian casino markets, cybersecurity, data protection, and financial crime trends.
The Asian IR Expo will also have a conference, branded “Asian IR Summit” with conference sessions that cover the arts, sports and entertainment that is relevant to integrated resort business.
Alejandro Tengco, chairman and chief executive of the Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corp (Pagcor), that country’s casino regulator, is scheduled as a keynote speaker on the last day of G2E Asia.
GGRAsia will be at the show, you can visit us at booth #A236.
