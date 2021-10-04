G2E back today as in-person event in Las Vegas

A major in-person casino industry conference and trade show returns to the market on Monday (October 4) with Global Gaming Expo (G2E) 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada in the United States.

The conference segment of the event runs from Monday until Wednesday. The trade show is from Tuesday to Thursday. The event is at the Venetian Expo, formerly known as Sands Expo (pictured in a file photo).

On Monday at the conference, Bill Lerner, formerly of Deutsche Bank and one of the founders of boutique investment bank Union Gaming Group LLC, which has been a specialist in the casino sector, is to be a speaker on a panel titled “Looking at the crystal ball: the gaming industry’s path forward”. Also on the panel will be John Payne, president and chief operating officer of VICI Properties Inc, a real estate investment trust involved in the casino property sector.

The moderator for the session will be Michael Soll, president of gaming industry consultancy the Innovation Group

Bill Miller, president and chief executive of casino industry trade body the American Gaming Association (AGA), one of the promoters of G2E, is due on Tuesday to give a keynote address. The topic will be gaming’s road to recovery from the Covid-19 pandemic.

Exhibitors at the trade show portion of the event include slot machine specialist Aristocrat Technologies Inc, a subsidiary of Australia-listed Aristocrat Leisure Ltd. The brand is at stand 1133.

Aristocrat will show fresh versions of popular game series. The newcomers include: “Mighty Cash Ultra 88”, and “Gold Stacks”.

There are also completely fresh titles, including “Jackpot Catcher”, “Triple Supreme”, and “Wild Fireball Rumble”.

Gaming Laboratories International LLC, also known as GLI, is at stand 4430. The company, which says it works in more than 480 jurisdictions, helps casino equipment suppliers, operators and regulators, with testing and compliance work.

GLI will be promoting at G2E a number of its services, including: regulatory compliance, technical compliance, end-to-end testing, full life cycle compliance, and cybersecurity.

Casino equipment and content provider Scientific Games Corp will be at stand 1116. The group will be exhibiting what it refers to as “omni-channel content” as well as slot products, electronic table games of many kinds, and casino floor management systems.

Slots and systems specialist International Game Technology Plc is at stand 3659. As well as its signature gaming machines, the group will have information on its sports betting and other digital content.

Austria’s Novomatic AG, said in a press release its Novomatic Americas unit would be showing at stand 1259 at G2E “new concepts in sports betting”, as well as a range of its slot cabinets and game titles.