Galaxy Cinemas brand update as UA Cinemas exits trading

The multiscreen cinema at the Galaxy Macau casino resort has changed branding to “Galaxy Cinemas” from its previous name “UA Galaxy Cinemas”, coinciding with UA Cinemas – a Hong Kong cinema chain – ending its business in Macau’s neighbouring metropolis, and going into liquidation.

Galaxy Macau is run by Macau licensee Galaxy Entertainment Group Ltd.

The branding update (pictured) was publicised via the resort’s official website, and via the cinema facility’s Facebook account.

A statement from Galaxy Entertainment, emailed to GGRAsia on Tuesday in response to our enquiry, noted that the multiscreen cinema had “been operated by Galaxy Macau”… since the cinema’s opening there.

The casino group added in its statement it would continue to offer “the ultimate movie experience with advanced 3D technology and the groundbreaking 4K laser projection system”.

