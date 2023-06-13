Galaxy Ent in 3yr deal with Tencent unit for arena events

Jun 13, 2023 Newsdesk Latest News, Macau, Top of the deck
Macau gaming operator Galaxy Entertainment Group Ltd says it has a three-year “strategic partnership” with the TME Live brand, for entertainment events at the 16,000-seat Galaxy Arena at the Galaxy Macau casino resort.
TME Live – which calls itself a “panoramic music live entertainment brand” – launched in 2020. It is controlled by Tencent Music Entertainment Group, the online music and audio entertainment arm of Chinese technology and entertainment conglomerate Tencent Holdings Ltd.
The two sides will be “promoting the development of Macau’s culture and entertainment industry,” stated Galaxy Entertainment in a press release on Monday. It added that the partnership was likely to involve “in-venue” and “online” events, “including top-tier concert tours, music festivals, [and] music ceremonies.”
The release said the first event under the partnership – a concert on June 3 by Cai Xukun, a singer from the Chinese mainland – had been “a resounding success”.
Later this year Galaxy Arena will host the two-day 4th Tencent Music Entertainment Awards ceremony, said the release. “Also held across two days, there will be a music festival to take place outdoors,” featuring a number of Chinese-speaking artists, it added.
The press release quoted Galaxy Entertainment’s vice-chairman, Francis Lui Yiu Tung (pictured, centre right), as saying: “We firmly believe that this partnership has immense potential in encouraging cultural exchange between Macau and the [Chinese] mainland, creating synergies, enriching the travel and leisure experiences of Macau residents and tourists, and propelling Macau’s cultural and entertainment industry to new heights.”
Galaxy Arena – part of Galaxy Macau’s phase three – had a soft opening in April, and it hosted two concerts by South Korean pop group Blackpink last month.
Jun 13, 2023
Jun 12, 2023
Jun 13, 2023
Jun 13, 2023
Jun 13, 2023Two years ago, when Covid-19 was still affecting entertainment industries around the world, slot machine maker Aristocrat Leisure Ltd was trying to think ahead about how best to maximise the...
Jun 13, 2023Two years ago, when Covid-19 was still affecting...
Jun 09, 2023Commercial opportunities for utilisation of...
Jun 08, 2023Gaming content and equipment maker Konami says it is...
Jun 07, 2023Casino gaming content and hardware provider Light &...
Jun 06, 2023Electronic table games (ETGs) supplier Interblock dd is...
Jun 05, 2023Random number generator (RNG) testing tools are among the...
Jun 01, 2023Alfastreet, a manufacturer of electronic gaming machines,...
Jun 01, 2023Casino equipment maker Sega Sammy Creation Inc is tweaking...
Jun 01, 2023The iGaming segment in Asia “has grown rapidly” since...
May 31, 2023Showing slot machine players – via animations on the...
May 31, 2023Macau stocks in likelihood “have been punished too much...
May 31, 2023There are foreign companies still interested in investing...
May 31, 2023Thailand could pass the necessary enabling legislation for...
May 30, 2023China will remain a key market for Asian gaming...
May 30, 2023Alejandro Tengco (pictured in a file photo), chairman and...
May 30, 2023There are “plenty of reasons” for the global gaming...
May 30, 2023Gaming equipment provider International Game Technology Plc...
May 30, 2023The Global Gaming Expo (G2E) Asia 2023 Special Edition:...
May 29, 2023Austria-based gaming equipment maker and operator Novomatic...
May 25, 2023Sports betting and online casino operating platform...
May 24, 2023The business performance in Asia of gaming content and...
May 18, 2023The organisers of Global Gaming Expo (G2E) Asia 2023...
May 17, 2023Gaming content and equipment supplier Light & Wonder...
May 16, 2023Casino equipment maker Sega Sammy Creation Inc is to...
May 09, 2023Casino slot machine and digital gaming content provider...
May 05, 2023The Global Gaming Expo (G2E) Asia event in Singapore is the...
May 04, 2023An adviser to a Thailand parliamentary committee mulling...
(Click here for more)
”The rating downgrade and negative outlook reflect NagaCorp’s lack of refinancing progress for its US$472 million U.S. dollar bond coming due in July 2024”
Yu Sheng Tay
Analyst at Moody’s Investors Service