Galaxy Ent in 3yr deal with Tencent unit for arena events

Macau gaming operator Galaxy Entertainment Group Ltd says it has a three-year “strategic partnership” with the TME Live brand, for entertainment events at the 16,000-seat Galaxy Arena at the Galaxy Macau casino resort.

TME Live – which calls itself a “panoramic music live entertainment brand” – launched in 2020. It is controlled by Tencent Music Entertainment Group, the online music and audio entertainment arm of Chinese technology and entertainment conglomerate Tencent Holdings Ltd.

The two sides will be “promoting the development of Macau’s culture and entertainment industry,” stated Galaxy Entertainment in a press release on Monday. It added that the partnership was likely to involve “in-venue” and “online” events, “including top-tier concert tours, music festivals, [and] music ceremonies.”

The release said the first event under the partnership – a concert on June 3 by Cai Xukun, a singer from the Chinese mainland – had been “a resounding success”.

Later this year Galaxy Arena will host the two-day 4th Tencent Music Entertainment Awards ceremony, said the release. “Also held across two days, there will be a music festival to take place outdoors,” featuring a number of Chinese-speaking artists, it added.

The press release quoted Galaxy Entertainment’s vice-chairman, Francis Lui Yiu Tung (pictured, centre right), as saying: “We firmly believe that this partnership has immense potential in encouraging cultural exchange between Macau and the [Chinese] mainland, creating synergies, enriching the travel and leisure experiences of Macau residents and tourists, and propelling Macau’s cultural and entertainment industry to new heights.”

Galaxy Arena – part of Galaxy Macau’s phase three – had a soft opening in April, and it hosted two concerts by South Korean pop group Blackpink last month.