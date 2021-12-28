 

Galaxy Ent to pay one-off bonus to 97pct of its staff

Dec 28, 2021 Latest News, Macau, Top of the deck  

Macau casino operator Galaxy Entertainment Group Ltd announced on Monday a “one-off special payment equivalent to one month of salary” for “eligible team members at senior manager grade and below.” The company said in a press release that the bonus would cover “around 97 percent” of staff, “in appreciation of contribution for the last year and continued commitment” to the group.

The one-off special payment, equivalent to one month of base salary and guaranteed tips – if applicable – will be payable to staff on January 28, 2022, stated the firm.

Galaxy Entertainment said the bonus was in appreciation to its employees for “standing strong together”, and “constantly striving for excellence under the ‘new normal’” market environment.

The casino group stated additionally that it continued to “invest in team members’ professional and personal development”. The company said it provided in 2021 more than 1 million training hours for employees, covering an aggregate of 1,400 topics.

Galaxy Entertainment became the third of Macau’s six casino operators to pledge publicly some form of extra payment for the majority of its employees.

In early December, Sands China Ltd said it would be paying a “discretionary allowance” equal to a month of respective salary, to “more than” 25,000 eligible “full-time team members”. Last week, MGM China Holdings Ltd announced a “one-time discretionary” bonus to be paid to about 95 percent of the group’s employees.

