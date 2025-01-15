Galaxy Entertainment announces 2025 pay rise

Macau casino operator Galaxy Entertainment Group Ltd announced on Wednesday that “all eligible” workers at senior manager grade and below will receive a salary increase, with the step effective from April 1. The company said “around 98 percent” of staff would benefit.

The firm stated: “Galaxy Entertainment would like to thank all its team members for their efforts and contributions in the past year, and looks forward to working together with them to achieve another success.”

Those eligible, and who joined the company before January 1 this year, will get MOP600 (about US$75) extra if their monthly base salary and guaranteed tips – where applicable – are MOP16,000 or below.

Qualifying recipients with a monthly base salary – and any guaranteed tips – above MOP16,000 will receive a 2.5 percent salary increase. The company runs the Galaxy Macau casino resort and Broadway property in Cotai, and StarWorld Hotel, a casino hotel on the city’s peninsula.

At the end of December, fellow Macau operator Sands China Ltd said it was “increasing the salaries of eligible team members effective March 1, 2025, benefiting 99 percent of Sands China’s 27,000 team members”.

Macau’s six casino concessionaires all announced additional staff payments covering work done in 2024.