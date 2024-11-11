 

Galaxy Entertainment founder Lui Che Woo dies aged 95

Lui Che Woo (pictured in a file photo), the founder and chairman of Macau casino operator Galaxy Entertainment Group Ltd, died on November 7, said the company in a Monday statement. The announcement said Mr Lui “passed away peacefully at the age of 95 on 7 November 2024”.

The statement said that as the founder of Galaxy Entertainment, Mr Lui “made invaluable contributions to the group”.

“His vision, tremendous leadership and guidance were the foundations for the group’s development and continued success,” it added.

The casino firm said it would “continue to operate its business in accordance with the business strategies laid down by the board,” adding that Mr Lui’s death would “not have any impact on the operations of the group”.

“A new chairman of Galaxy Entertainment will be appointed in due course and an announcement will be made of that appointment,” it added.

Mr Lui is survived by his wife, Lui Chiu Kam Ping, and five children – Francis Lui Yiu Tung, Lawrence Lui Yiu Nam, Alexander Lui Yiu Wah, Paddy Tang Lui Wai Yu, and Eileen Lui Wai Ling.

Some of his children are involved in the operations of Galaxy Entertainment. Mr Francis Lui is the group’s vice chairman, and Ms Paddy Lui is a member of the company’s board. Ms Eileen Lui is the human resources and administration director of the group.

Mr Lui, who also chaired Hong Kong-listed property developer K. Wah International Holdings Ltd, ranked 7th in this year’s “Hong Kong’s 50 Richest People” list, published by Forbes magazine.

