Galaxy invests US$15.6mln in Macau-issued green bonds

Macau casino operator Galaxy Entertainment Group Ltd says it has invested in September, CNY100 million (US$15.6 million) in so-called “biodiversity themed green bonds” issued by Bank of China Ltd (BOC), Macau Branch.

In a Wednesday press release, the company said the deal was the group’s “second investment in a corporate social responsibility related offering,” following last year’s subscription to BOC Macau’s social bonds. The latest bonds issued by BOC Macau were listed in Macau and Hong Kong.

“Galaxy Entertainment’s participation in this landmark biodiversity-themed financing is consistent with its philosophy of ‘what is taken from the community is to be used for the good of the community’ including the active support of Macau’s diversification efforts,” said the company in the release.

The casino operator also said the latest bonds issued by BOC Macau marked “the first ever biodiversity-themed green bonds offering by an Asian issuer, and the first biodiversity-themed green bonds issued globally by a financial institution with third-party verification.” Such move “further enhances the appeal of green bonds and demonstrates Macau’s financial institutions’ active participation and influence in the global green sector,” it added.