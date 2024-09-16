Galaxy Macau to host opera star Plácido Domingo in October

Renowned Spanish tenor Plácido Domingo (pictured) is to headline the “Galaxy Opera Gala” hosted next month by Galaxy Macau, the Cotai flagship property of Macau casino operator Galaxy Entertainment Group Ltd.

The event will take place on October 20 at the property’s Galaxy International Convention Center (GICC), according to a a press release.

The winner of 12 Grammy Awards, Mr Domingo has also a distinguished reputation as a conductor and opera administrator.

The concert will see the 83-year-old opera singer teaming up with the Shenzhen Symphony Orchestra and three other musicians, according to the announcement.

The three performers are: Italian conductor Beatrice Venezi, principal conductor of the Orchestra Milano Classica and of the Orchestra Scarlatti Young, Naples; China-born and Italy-based soprano Bingbing Wang; and Italian-German mezzo-soprano Anna-Doris Capitelli.

The October 20 programme will include arias and duets from operas such as “La Traviata”, “The Merry Widow”, “The Marriage of Figaro”, and “Carmen”.

GICC and its adjacent Andaz Macau hotel are part of Galaxy Macau’s Phase 3.

GICC has a 16,000-seat multipurpose venue, Galaxy Arena. The convention centre also has an exhibition space totalling 40,000 square metres (430,556 sq. feet), and it features a 10,000-square-metre column-free exhibition hall, according to Galaxy Entertainment’s corporate materials.