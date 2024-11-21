 

The latest news on the gaming industry in Asia

Gaming technology firm IGT reports hacking incident

Nov 21, 2024 Latest News, Top of the deck, World  

Gaming technology firm IGT reports hacking incident

An “unauthorised third party gained access” to some of gaming equipment maker International Game Technology (IGT) Plc’s systems, the firm said in a Tuesday filing to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

“The company has not yet determined whether this incident is material” to its business, it added.

The group runs three main segments: global lottery; global gaming; and PlayDigital, its online content arm.

As a result of the “cybersecurity incident”, of which the company became aware on Sunday (November 17), IGT “has experienced disruptions in portions of its internal information technology systems and applications,” stated the update.

The news comes as IGT is poised to sell its gaming and digital business to funds managed by affiliates of private equity firm Apollo Global Management Inc, for US$4.05 billion.

IGT noted in its Tuesday filing about the hacking incident: “Promptly after detecting the issue, the company activated its cybersecurity incident response plan and launched an investigation with the support of its external advisors to assess and remediate the unauthorised activity.”

The firm said it had “proactively taken certain systems offline to help protect them.”

IGT stated its “ongoing investigation and response includes efforts to bring its systems back online”.

The filing added the group was “communicating with its customers and other stakeholders, as appropriate, and, where possible, the company has implemented alternatives for certain operations in accordance with its business continuity plans to mitigate disruptions and continue servicing its customers”.

Last week IGT reported aggregate revenue of US$587 million for the third quarter of 2024, down 2.3 percent from a year earlier.

The third quarter marked the first reporting period where the results of IGT’s gaming and digital business were “classified as discontinued operations,” stated the company.

Related articles
More news

Latest News

EBITDA a focus in Macau market share battle: Jefferies

EBITDA a focus in Macau market share battle: Jefferies

Nov 21, 2024  

Banking group Jefferies expects Sands China Ltd and Galaxy Entertainment Group Ltd to be share gainers in Macau’s six-operator casino market during 2025, noting the quality and range of their hotel...
Read More
Macau’s Jan-Oct ex-Guangdong visits 73pct of 2019

Macau’s Jan-Oct ex-Guangdong visits 73pct of 2019

Nov 21, 2024  

L&W online slot ‘Ithaca’s Gold’ now in select markets

L&W online slot ‘Ithaca’s Gold’ now in select...

Nov 21, 2024  

DigiPlus says in final stages for iGaming licence in Brazil

DigiPlus says in final stages for iGaming licence in Brazil

Nov 21, 2024  

Gaming technology firm IGT reports hacking incident

Gaming technology firm IGT reports hacking incident

Nov 21, 2024  

Pick of the Day

”[Baccarat side bets in Macau] are becoming more popular amongst players, based on what we observed when we conducted our [monthly premium mass] table surveys”

George Choi and Timothy Chau
Analysts at Citigroup